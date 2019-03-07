Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas picks up anti-abortion efforts blocked in US Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Legislature is reviving efforts similar to those blocked in the U.S. Senate last month that threatened doctors who don’t try saving the life of infants born alive during abortions.

Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst said Thursday that “where D.C. is unclear, we’re going to be very clear here in Texas.” Her bill is among first prominent anti-abortion measures this year in Texas, where GOP leaders have largely shied from divisive issues after a rough 2018 midterm election .

The legislation isn’t a copycat of the failed measure in Congress. A major difference is that whereas Senate Republicans threatened doctors with prison, the Texas bill would punish them with fines.

Doctors’ and abortion-rights groups say it is extremely unusual for live infants to be born during attempted late-term abortions.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand
News

Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand

1:00 pm
Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado
News

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado

12:50 pm
Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment
Covering Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment

12:38 pm
Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand
News

Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado
News

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment
Covering Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment

Scroll to top
Skip to content