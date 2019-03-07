Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Teachers who assigned slave-owner homework resign

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two Tennessee teachers have resigned following backlash over a social studies assignment that asked students to pretend to be slave owners and brainstorm expectations for their slaves.

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney told The Tennessean that one teacher resigned Wednesday and the other resigned March 1.

Teachers at Sunset Middle School issued an apology after parents expressed outrage over the assignment that was given to student last month. The school and the district also apologized, saying the assignment was inappropriate.

The homework also assigned other tasks including the creation of a political cartoon depicting immigrant labor in the U.S. and writing a public service announcement about the hazards of living in urban areas.

The Tennessee Department of Education says the middle school is 70 percent white.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon

8:49 am
Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings
News

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings

8:23 am
Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash
Covering Colorado

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash

7:09 am
Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings
News

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash
Covering Colorado

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content