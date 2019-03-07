Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Station: Suspect in Closs abduction says he’ll plead guilty

A Minnesota television station is reporting that the Wisconsin man charged in the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs says in a letter from jail that he plans to plead guilty.

KARE-TV reported Thursday that suspect Jake Patterson was replying to a letter from a station reporter. The station reported that Patterson wrote that he didn’t want Jayme’s family “to worry about a trial.”

Patterson is also charged with killing Jayme’s parents in an October attack at the family’s home in western Wisconsin. Prosecutors say Patterson held Jayme in a cabin about an hour away for three months before she escaped in January.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told The Associated Press he could not comment. KARE reported that Fitzgerald told the station he was aware that Patterson had sent a letter to a KARE reporter.

Patterson’s attorneys did not immediately respond to messages from AP.

