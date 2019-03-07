Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US soldier turned mercenary sentenced to life in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. soldier known as Rambo who became a mercenary for drug dealers has been sentenced to life in prison by a judge who cited his “truly horrific crimes.”

Joseph Hunter, a onetime sergeant from Kentucky with a Special Forces background, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan.

She said he carried out his crimes, including arranging the 2012 murder of a real estate agent in the Philippines, for money. The life prison sentence was mandatory. Hunter, listed with the alias “Rambo” in an indictment, is serving a 20-year prison term after another conviction.

Prosecutors say Hunter tortured, kidnapped and killed people for years along with other former soldiers.

The judge says she was struck by the matter-of-fact manner in which they killed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity

2:54 pm
Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill

2:34 pm
Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House
Capitol Watch

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House

2:27 pm
News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House
Capitol Watch

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House

Scroll to top
Skip to content