Police: Girl walking dog helps find man tied up in car trunk

IRVINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a girl walking her dog heard screams coming from a car trunk, leading to the discovery of a man who was tied up inside the vehicle.

The girl was walking in Irvington, New Jersey, around 7:10 a.m. Thursday when she heard a scratching sound. The girl soon heard the sound again and said, “Hello?” and someone inside the trunk said, “Hello! Help me, help me, help me!”

The child alerted her mother, who called authorities. The man was rescued a short time later.

Authorities say the man told them he had been kidnapped overnight by two people in Hillside and forced to withdraw money from ATMs. It isn’t clear whether he was injured or how long he had been in the vehicle.

