Ole Miss leader: Groups to weigh in on Confederate statue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi’s leader says he’s waiting to hear from faculty and staff groups before recommending a Confederate monument be shifted from its current spot on campus.

Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks says in a Thursday statement that he’s waiting on the groups to recommend the statue’s relocation to a Confederate cemetery on campus.

Two student government groups have passed resolutions seeking relocation.

The Ole Miss Faculty Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday night and a staff group could discuss the issue in coming days.

Sparks says the College Board, which governs Mississippi’s eight public universities, ultimately must vote to move the statue.

Sparks says that before any move, the university would have to consult with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, which regulates government alterations of historic structures.

Associated Press

