Officials eye restrictions involving endangered whales

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. officials are considering whether new fishing restrictions are necessary to help prevent the extinction of endangered killer whales that frequent Puget Sound.

The Seattle Times reports that new evidence of the fish the whales depend on and the risk posed to orcas by depleted prey has caused the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to write a letter of guidance to the Pacific Fishery Management Council.

The letter says NOAA is examining whether new restrictions are needed — particularly on fisheries in the Lower Columbia and Sacramento River and on fall-run chinook salmon in the Klamath River.

NOAA in 2009 concluded fisheries did not jeopardize the survival and recovery of killer whales.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

