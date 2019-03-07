Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NYC announces 4 new female statues including Billie Holiday

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is announcing plans to create four new statues of women in an effort to address the gender imbalance in public monuments.

The statues will honor jazz singer Billie Holiday as well as a pioneering doctor, a lighthouse keeper and a teacher who helped desegregate public transportation in 1854.

First lady Chirlane McCray made the announcement Wednesday.

In November, city officials announced plans for a statue of Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to serve in Congress.

Holiday was a world-renowned singer whose song “Strange Fruit” dramatized the horrors of lynching.

Teacher Elizabeth Jennings Graham filed a lawsuit after she was thrown off of a streetcar that barred black riders.

The other new honorees are lighthouse keeper Katherine Walker and pediatrician Helen Rodriguez Trias.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon

8:49 am
Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings
News

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings

8:23 am
Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash
Covering Colorado

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash

7:09 am
Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings
News

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash
Covering Colorado

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content