Monthly shots control HIV as well as pills in 2 big studies

SEATTLE (AP) — Two large international studies find monthly shots of HIV drugs worked as well as daily pills to control the virus that causes AIDS.

Drugmakers are seeking approval later this year in the United States and Europe. If approved, the shots would be a new option for people with HIV and could help some stay on treatment. Results were discussed Thursday at a conference in Seattle.

It’s unclear how must the injections would cost. Experts say that will affect who will be able to get the shots.

And there will be concerns about patients missing a monthly shot, which could lead to drug-resistant strains of the virus.

The shots are a long-acting combo of two HIV drugs — one made by Janssen, and one by ViiV Healthcare, which sponsored the research.

