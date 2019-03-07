Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Military leaders apologize for problems in family housing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top military leaders are acknowledging and apologizing for widespread problems in military family housing and are promising to fix them.

The leaders of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps testified before Congress on Thursday on substandard housing, failures in military oversight and concern among families that they will face retaliation for reporting problems that in some cases endanger their health.

The issues include lead poisoning hazards, mold and pest infestations. They are in housing built and maintained on military bases by private contractors who are accused of providing inadequate repairs.

Army Secretary Mark Esper told the Senate Armed Services Committee his service had failed to properly supervise the housing issues. He has vowed to fully investigate.

Associated Press

