Melania Trump recognizes women of courage around the world

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is honoring women from around the world with international courage awards.

The first lady said at Thursday’s ceremony in Washington that courage is one of the qualities society needs most. She says courage is what propels the world forward.

Mrs. Trump joined Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) at the State Department to confer awards on 10 women from Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt, Ireland, Jordan, Montenegro, Myanmar, Peru, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

The State Department has honored more than 120 women from scores of countries since it created the International Women of Courage Award in 2007.

Pompeo separately recognized the women of Iran for protesting the requirement they wear headscarves in public and a Ukrainian activist who was the victim of an acid attack and died last year.

Associated Press

