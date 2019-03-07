Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man speaking on cellphone fatally shot inside restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man talking on a cellphone inside a Philadelphia restaurant was killed when someone fired several shots, including one that went through the phone and struck him in the face.

But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the face and the torso. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two other people who were also standing inside the Chinese take-out restaurant were not injured in the shooting, which was captured by security cameras. Authorities were trying to determine if the man killed was the shooter’s intended target.

Associated Press

