Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man dead in W.Va. gunfight was wanted in Va. police shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the man who died in a shootout with the U.S. Marshals Service near West Virginia University is the same person who was wanted for shooting a police officer in Virginia last month.

The Morgantown Police Department on Thursday says Donquale Gray fired at marshals as he attempted to flee from them during a pursuit near the college Wednesday. At least one marshal shot back, and Gray was found dead at the scene.

Police say the 25-year-old Gray shot a Bluefield, Virginia, police officer during a Feb. 16 traffic stop. Officers returned fire and the car was found abandoned hours later in West Virginia. The officer who was shot was reported to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Autopsy results for Gray are pending.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity

2:54 pm
Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill

2:34 pm
Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House
Capitol Watch

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House

2:27 pm
News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House
Capitol Watch

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House

Scroll to top
Skip to content