Longtime NYC prosecutor resigning due to poor health

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime New York City prosecutor and former judge who presided over the arraignment of “Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz says he’s resigning due to poor health.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Thursday that he has designated his chief assistant, John Ryan, to exercise his duties until his official resignation on June 1.

The 86-year-old Democrat has Parkinson’s disease.

He had announced in January that he planned to retire at the end of the year.

The borough president, a city councilman and a former judge had already been jockeying for the job.

Brown became the Queens district attorney in 1991.

Associated Press

