Live feeds and GPS: Rugged Iditarod has high-tech support

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — People are using technology to track Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race far from the competitors tackling the off-the-grid route.

Fifty-one mushers as of Friday are traveling long stretches between remote village checkpoints with no other company but the dogs pulling their sleds. However, their progress is monitored from several hotel rooms in Anchorage whose 24/7 occupants are the Iditarod’s electronic eyes and ears.

Acting CEO of the Iditarod Trail Committee Chas St. George says technology has brought the race closer to fans and made it safer for competitors.

Volunteers and race contractors at the command post monitor the teams through GPS-equipped sleds that allow fans to follow them online in real time and organizers to ensure no one is missing.

Others process live video streamed from checkpoints along the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) trail.

