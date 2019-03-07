Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Largest lake in Glacier National Park fully freezes over

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The largest lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park has completely frozen over.

The Hungry Horse News reported Thursday that the surface of Lake McDonald in northern Montana is frozen with the exception of some holes about the size of a school bus.

The newspaper says the last time the lake froze over completely was during the winter of 2016-17.

Only half of the lake’s surface water was frozen on Sunday.

But the paper said that by Thursday the cold air temperatures and calm nights without much wind had caused a freeze of the entire lake.

Lake McDonald is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) long and 1 mile (about 1.6 kilometers) wide with a water depth of about 465 feet (approximately 142 meters).

Information from: Hungry Horse News, http://www.hungryhorsenews.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

