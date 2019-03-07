Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kansas Medicaid expansion push hasn’t cracked GOP roadblock

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and other advocates are ramping up a campaign for her proposal to expand Medicaid in Kansas.

The push comes after conservative lawmakers have shown they hold enough power to block her proposal, for now.

Kelly held a news conference Thursday with four business leaders and kicked off a two-hour seminar on the potential economic benefits of expanding state health coverage for the needy. Religious leaders also were at the Statehouse, partly to lobby for expansion.

The new Democratic governor is trying to crack Republican leaders’ hard opposition to Medicaid expansion as she seeks her first major victory in the GOP-dominated Legislature.

Advocates believe they have bipartisan majorities for her proposal but are still trying to figure out how to get around Republican leaders.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges
News5 Investigates

Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

3:58 pm
What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures
Covering Colorado

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

3:35 pm
Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

3:27 pm
Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges
News5 Investigates

Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures
Covering Colorado

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Scroll to top
Skip to content