Verdict reached in Florida officer’s trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a fired Florida police officer charged with killing a stranded black motorist.

Judge Joseph Marx said a verdict will be announced Thursday in the trial of Nouman Raja, a 41-year-old former Palm Beach Gardens officer. He could receive a life sentence if convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder for the 2015 shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones.

Raja’s attorneys say the shooting was justified because Jones pulled out a gun.

Raja, who is of South Asian descent, was in plain clothes when he drove an unmarked van up to Jones’ SUV, which had broken down on a highway off ramp before dawn.

Prosecutors say an audio recording shows Raja never identified himself, making Jones believe he was being robbed.