Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Human Rights Campaign to honor Christina Aguilera

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization is honoring Christina Aguilera with its Ally for Equality award.

The Human Rights Campaign announced Thursday the six-time Grammy-winning singer is a true “LGBTQ icon” who uses her platform to “share a message of hope and inspiration” to those who have been marginalized.

The group says the 38-year-old has raised money to fight HIV/AIDS, advocated marriage equality and spoken out against LGBTQ bullying. The group says Aguilera’s 2002 single “Beautiful” is an empowering LGBTQ anthem.

Aguilera will be honored at the group’s dinner in Los Angeles on March 30.

At the same event, the Human Rights Campaign will present its national leadership award to Yeardley Smith. The actress and producer is best known as the voice of Lisa Simpson.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers
Weather

Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

6:04 am
Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center

5:05 am
Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs

4:48 am
Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers
Weather

Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content