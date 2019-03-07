Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

House set to vote on anti-hate resolution Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution “opposing hate” as Democrats try to move on from a controversy that has split the party and clouded their agenda.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced the vote at a private morning meeting of House Democrats, according to a spokeswoman.

Democrats have been in knots after comments from newly elected Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that were seen as anti-Semitic. A Muslim-American, she has been critical of Israel.

Some Democratic lawmakers wanted a resolution that rebuked the comments, but others viewed the condemnation as unfairly singling out Omar at a time when President Donald Trump and others have made disparaging racial comments.

A draft resolution was panned by many Democrats, and a new text was being prepared ahead of voting.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon

8:49 am
Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings
News

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings

8:23 am
Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash
Covering Colorado

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash

7:09 am
Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings
News

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash
Covering Colorado

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content