Holocaust survivor to meet students in swastika party photo

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The stepsister of Anne Frank will meet with Southern California high school students who were photographed giving Nazi salutes around a swastika formed by drinking cups during a party.

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss will speak to the students Thursday at Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach.

Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life says the meeting will be private, but the 89-year-old Schloss will speak to news media afterward.

The photo surfaced last weekend, shocking the community.

School officials and other area leaders condemned anti-Semitic actions and hundreds of people came to a meeting at the school to express outrage.

Associated Press

