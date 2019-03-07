Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former Arkansas police chief gets probation for theft charge

FLIPPIN, Ark. (AP) — A former police chief in northern Arkansas who was accused of using a city credit card to steal public funds has been sentenced to 20 years of probation after taking a plea deal.

The felony theft charge carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

The Baxter Bulletin reports Marion County Circuit Court Judge John Putman ordered ex-Flippin Police Chief Ronald “Dusty” Smith to pay the city $72,118 in restitution.

Putman told the attorneys that the deal is unusual because many people would expect a police officer who stole money and jeopardized cases to get jail time.

An affidavit filed in the case shows Smith allegedly spent around $63,718.84 on a city credit card. The document noted Smith had access to government funds through police, city and drug-buy accounts.

___

Information from: The Baxter Bulletin, http://www.baxterbulletin.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Transcript of Chris Watts confession released to the public
Covering Colorado

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Transcript of Chris Watts confession released to the public

11:59 am
Southbound I-25 reopens in the gap following serious crash
Covering Colorado

Southbound I-25 reopens in the gap following serious crash

9:38 am
2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction
Covering Colorado

2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction

9:31 am
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Transcript of Chris Watts confession released to the public
Covering Colorado

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Transcript of Chris Watts confession released to the public

Southbound I-25 reopens in the gap following serious crash
Covering Colorado

Southbound I-25 reopens in the gap following serious crash

2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction
Covering Colorado

2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction

Scroll to top
Skip to content