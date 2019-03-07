Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Festival co-founder: Lineup for Woodstock 50 coming soon

NEW YORK (AP) — Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says the wait is almost over regarding performers for Woodstock 50, despite media reports claiming Jay-Z, Black Keys and others will perform at the August event.

On Thursday Variety reported that Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Imagine Dragons and more will perform at Woodstock 50.

In a statement released Thursday, Lang says they “are in the final stages of laying the groundwork and can’t wait to stage this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

In an interview Thursday with the Associated Press, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds said the band has been in talks about performing.

The original Woodstock took place in 1969. Woodstock 50 will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles northwest of the original site.

