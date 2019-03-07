Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Facebook steps up fight against vaccine misinformation

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media giant Facebook says it will remove groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations on its site.

It’s the latest step Facebook and others are taking to stem the tide of misinformation on social media sites.

Facebook says it will take its cue from global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have publicly identified verifiable vaccine hoaxes.

If groups and pages spread those hoaxes, they won’t appear in recommendations or in predictions functions when searched for in Facebook. Ads with similar information will be rejected.

And content that contains the misinformation won’t be shown on Instagram Explore or hashtag pages.

Associated Press

Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand
News

Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand

1:00 pm
Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado
News

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado

12:50 pm
Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment
Covering Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment

12:38 pm
