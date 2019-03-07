Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Consumer borrowing up in January with credit card rebound

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer borrowing rose at a slightly faster pace in January as borrowing on credit cards rebounded after a slowdown in December.

The Federal Reserve says borrowing increased by $17.05 billion in January after a $15.36 billion December gain. The increase reflected acceleration in borrowing in the category that includes credit cards, up $2.57 billion, after a modest $939 million December gain. Borrowing for auto loans and student loans remained strong, rising by $14.47 billion in January after a $14.42 billion December increase.

The increases pushed overall consumer borrowing to a new record of $4.03 trillion, compared to $3.84 trillion in January 2018. Consumer borrowing is followed closely for signs it provides of consumers’ willingness to borrow to support spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand
News

Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand

1:00 pm
Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado
News

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado

12:50 pm
Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment
Covering Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment

12:38 pm
Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand
News

Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado
News

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment
Covering Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment

Scroll to top
Skip to content