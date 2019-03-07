Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chicago ‘Council Wars’ figure pleads guilty to tax crime

CHICAGO (AP) — A former prominent member of the Chicago City Council has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in a scheme to help a lawyer foil the Internal Revenue Service.

Edward Vrdolyak (ver-DOH’-lee-ack) faces a possible two-year prison sentence. He admits helping a fellow lawyer avoid taxes on unreported income related to a multibillion-dollar settlement between Illinois and tobacco companies. The lawyer, Daniel Soso, has pleaded guilty.

In the 1980s, Vrdolyak was leader of a bloc of white aldermen who opposed Harold Washington, Chicago’s first black mayor, at virtually every turn. It was called “Council Wars.”

The 81-year-old told a judge Thursday that he doesn’t practice law anymore but runs “papers around” at the office that bears his name. Vrdolyak pleaded guilty to fraud in 2008 in a kickback scheme.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand
News

Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand

1:00 pm
Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado
News

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado

12:50 pm
Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment
Covering Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment

12:38 pm
Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand
News

Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado
News

Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment
Covering Colorado

Teller County Commissioners vote to support the 2nd Amendment

Scroll to top
Skip to content