At least 4 Kentucky school districts close amid protests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — At least four Kentucky school districts have canceled classes because of too many teacher absences as educators continue to protest at the state Capitol.

Schools in Jefferson, Meade, Oldham and Bullitt counties were all closed Thursday. A message on the Meade County Schools Facebook page noted there are “some very significant issues” at the state legislature “that are of great consequence.”

Educators are upset about several bills in the state legislature, including one that would provide scholarship tax credits for private schools and one that would change who manages the pension fund for teachers.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has criticized the protests. Wednesday night, he posted a message on his official Twitter account saying Thursday is a school day and children should be in school learning.

Associated Press

