Apple CEO trumps Trump, reframing his name game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — To President Donald Trump, it was an awkward slip of the lip. To Apple CEO Tim Cook, it was an opportunity to poke some sly fun.

A day after Trump mistakenly referred to Cook at a White House meeting as “Tim Apple” — an understandable slip, perhaps, coming from the owner of the Trump Organization — Cook quietly altered his Twitter profile, replacing his last name with the Apple logo.

Cook didn’t publicly acknowledge the change, but it didn’t take long for Apple fans to notice and spread the word.

Non-Apple fans, though, may not get the joke. Cook’s Apple-logo icon is only visible on iPhones and Mac computers. On Windows, it’s a blank square; on Android, it renders variously as an X-ed out or blank gray rectangle.

Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges
Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

3:58 pm
What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures
What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

3:35 pm
Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

3:27 pm
