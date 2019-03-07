Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on Int’l Women’s Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Annie Lennox has a sweet dream — that the world will embrace the term global feminism and continue to push for the advancement of women’s rights around the globe.

The iconic singer teamed with Apple Music to launch a video Thursday in support of global feminism to coincide with International Women’s Day, which is Friday.

The clip features Lennox, Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant and Grammy-winning singers Ed Sheeran, Mary J. Blige and Dua Lipa telling the story of women’s rights in the last 100 years.

Lennox says “my interest is this term ‘global feminism.” She adds, “It means that everybody can be a part of it. It isn’t saying, ‘I’m a feminist, it’s different than your feminism.’ No. It’s all part of a very mixed, diverse dialogue that will bring many people (together).”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass
Covering Colorado

Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass

4:23 am
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

10:53 pm
Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

10:31 pm
Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass
Covering Colorado

Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

Scroll to top
Skip to content