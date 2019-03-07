Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
After making millions, R. Kelly could be left with nothing

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly grew up in one of Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods and built a worldwide musical brand that earned tens of millions of dollars over a nearly 30-year career.

But tax and legal issues — including recently filed charges that he sexually abused three girls and a woman — could leave the Grammy winner who has written songs for some of music’s top stars with next to nothing.

Kelly told “CBS This Morning” that people stole money from his bank accounts. He offered no details.

His defense attorney said last month that the performer’s finances were “a mess” after Kelly was unable to post $100,000 in bail after his arrest on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

The allegations date back as far as 1998 and span more than a decade.

Associated Press

