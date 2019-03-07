Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Actor drops ‘Carlton Dance’ suit against video game maker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro has dropped a lawsuit against the makers of the video game “Fortnite” over its use of the “Carlton” dance he did on the show.

Ribeiro’s lawyers filed documents Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles saying he’s voluntarily dismissing the suit against North Carolina-based Epic Games.

No reason was given, and Ribeiro’s lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The actor had already dropped a similar suit against Take-Two Interactive, makers of the video game NBA2K16.

The suits received a serious blow last month when federal officials denied Ribeiro a copyright of the “Carlton.”

Ribeiro’s nerdy, arm-swinging dance, usually to Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual,” was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges
News5 Investigates

Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

3:58 pm
What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures
Covering Colorado

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

3:35 pm
Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

3:27 pm
Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges
News5 Investigates

Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures
Covering Colorado

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Scroll to top
Skip to content