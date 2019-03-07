Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

3 Navy service members accused of rape, sodomy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Three Navy service members stationed at the Army’s Fort Gordon in Georgia are in custody, facing rape and sodomy charges.

The Augusta Chronicle reports the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Teddy Diake, Jonathan Augustus and Michael Billington were charged Tuesday in a March 3 incident. All three are 24 years old.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, investigated the alleged assault. According to the sheriff’s office, an 18-year-old woman says the men assaulted her in a bedroom during a house party. She was treated for multiple undisclosed injures.

The sheriff’s office says guests at the party identified the men.

The suspects made their initial appearances Thursday in Magistrate Court. No bond was set.

They are being held in jail. It’s not clear whether they have attorneys.

___

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity

2:54 pm
Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill

2:34 pm
Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House
Capitol Watch

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House

2:27 pm
News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House
Capitol Watch

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House

Scroll to top
Skip to content