24 senators ask Trump to protect Venezuelans in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of senators — 23 Democrats and one Republican — are asking President Donald Trump to protect Venezuelan citizens currently in the United States from deportation, given the crisis rocking the South American country.

The 24 senators, including Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, are asking Trump to designate Venezuelans for Temporary Protected Status.

Florida’s Marco Rubio is the only Republican in the group.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Trump administration officials have moved to discontinue that specific protection for many countries, but a federal judge extended it last week for people from Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti and El Salvador as a preliminary injunction remains in effect.

Several lawsuits have been filed to avoid the termination of the TPS program.

