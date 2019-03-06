Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Young feted as longest-serving Republican in House history

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young was feted by colleagues for becoming the longest-serving Republican in House history.

Young, who was re-elected in November, marked 46 years in the House on Wednesday. He surpasses the late former Speaker Joseph Cannon of Illinois to become the longest-serving Republican.

According to House records, the late Rep. John Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, is the longest-ever serving member of the House. Dingell served 59 years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked Young for being “a leader of merit and character.” The 86-year-old Young thanked his colleagues for recognizing his tenure.

The U.S. Senate notes the late Republican Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina served nearly 47 ½ years. That tenure, however, includes a number of years in which Thurmond served as a Democrat before switching parties.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sanctuary movement raises question about enforcement of red flag bill
News

Sanctuary movement raises question about enforcement of red flag bill

7:12 pm
GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs

6:56 pm
Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word
Covering Colorado

Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word

6:45 pm
Sanctuary movement raises question about enforcement of red flag bill
News

Sanctuary movement raises question about enforcement of red flag bill

GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs

Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word
Covering Colorado

Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word

Scroll to top
Skip to content