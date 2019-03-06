Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle takes lead in Alaska’s Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle is leading in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

She is seeking to become the first woman to win in nearly three decades.

Zirkle is a three-time second-place finisher in the 1,000-mile (695-kilometer) race.

She was first to leave the Ophir checkpoint Wednesday morning, 432 miles (695 kilometers) into the race.

Earlier Wednesday, Frenchman Nicolas Petit retook the lead after arriving first at Ophir when defending champion and front-runner Joar Ulsom stopped for a 24-hour mandatory rest at Takotna. Participants also must take two eight-hour rests.

The race began Sunday north of Anchorage. The winner is expected in Nome on Alaska’s western coast next week.

The late Susan Butcher was the most recent female Iditarod champion. She won the race four times between 1986 and 1990.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat
Covering Colorado

Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

1:02 pm
Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

12:12 pm
Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

11:42 am
Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat
Covering Colorado

Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

Scroll to top
Skip to content