Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UVM receives $500,000 anonymous gift for researching bees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont has received a surprise gift of half a million dollars to go toward researching bees.

The $500,000 anonymous gift was announced on Tuesday. WCAX-TV reports the money will go toward studying bee pollinators, why the bee population is currently in decline and what can be done to reverse the decline.

UVM’s Gund Institute for Ecological Economics Taylor Ricketts says officials had no idea the gift was coming. Ricketts says the donor was concerned about bees and the essential role they play in ecology and the environment.

The institute plans a call for proposals for grants to do work related to pollinators this summer or fall. Proposals will not have to be from UVM.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz
Covering Colorado

Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

10:40 pm
360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill

10:04 pm
Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency
News

Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency

10:02 pm
Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz
Covering Colorado

Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill

Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency
News

Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency

Scroll to top
Skip to content