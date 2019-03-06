Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US to revoke more visas of Venezuelans to pressure Maduro

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. will revoke more visas from prominent Venezuelans as it seeks to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh) to give up power.

Pence tells the Latino Coalition that the U.S. will revoke 77 visas held by officials in the Maduro government or their relatives.

He says “the time has come to liberate Venezuela from Cuba.”

The U.S. revoked 49 visas last week and has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions. It’s part of a campaign to force Maduro to turn over power to opposition leader Juan Guaido (gwy-DOH’).

The U.S. and more than 50 governments recognize Guaido as interim president. They say Maduro wasn’t legitimately re-elected last year because opposition candidates weren’t permitted to run.

Associated Press

