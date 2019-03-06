Trump still hopeful for North Korea deal despite launch work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Satellite photos are showing new activity at a North Korean launch site, and that’s raising doubts that Kim Jong Un will ever give up his nuclear weapons efforts. Yet talks with the U.S. are continuing, and President Donald Trump is still hoping for an agreement.

The president said Wednesday his relationship with the North Korean leader remains “good,” even though Trump walked away from their high-profile summit in Vietnam last week. Trump said then that the North’s concessions on its nuclear program weren’t enough to warrant sanctions relief. And he said Wednesday he’d be “very disappointed” if reports prove true that Kim is rebuilding a launch site after promising in Vietnam to extend his ban on nuclear and rocket tests.

But meetings continue, and Trump said, “we’ll see what happens.”