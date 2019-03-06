Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump meets with Illinois congressman who deployed to border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has met with an Illinois congressman who was deployed last month to the U.S.-Mexico border with his Air National Guard unit.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Wednesday that his first-hand experience led him to conclude that the situation at the border represents a legitimate national emergency.

The meeting at the White House comes as the Senate appears poised to pass a resolution in opposition to Trump’s national emergency declaration. That was part of a larger effort by the White House to try to circumvent Congress to find money for Trump’s signature campaign promise, a border wall.

The House has already voted to derail the action, setting up what is expected to be the first veto of Trump’s presidency.

Associated Press

