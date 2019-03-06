Survey: US businesses added a solid 183,000 jobs last month

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a solid 183,000 jobs in February, a private survey found, a sign that companies continued hiring even as economic growth likely slowed.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that last month’s job gains were down from the 300,000 added in January, a figure that was revised up sharply from 213,000.

Hiring occurred across all major industries tracked by ADP, including professional and business services, which includes high-paying fields such as accounting and engineering, and which gained 49,000 jobs. Education and health care added 37,000.

The ADP covers only private businesses and often diverges from official figures, which also include government hiring. The government is scheduled to release its employment report Friday, which analysts forecast will show a gain of 183,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.

Associated Press

