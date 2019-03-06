Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sheriff: Wife wouldn’t let man drive drunk, so he killed her

CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say a Mississippi man shot and killed his wife and two other people at her birthday party after she tried to stop him from driving drunk.

News outlets report 30-year-old Michael Barnhill is charged with three counts of homicide and two counts of attempted murder.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says Barnhill is jailed without bond. It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether Barnhill is represented by an attorney.

Witnesses told investigators that Marlee Jones Barnhill kept the keys to the couple’s truck during the gathering Friday, the night before what would have been her 27th birthday.

Walker says Michael Barnhill shot her in the chest, then fatally shot the party’s hosts, Jim Harrell and his wife, Brooks Harrell.

Associated Press

Associated Press

