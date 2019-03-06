Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sheriff: Sisters killed father, arrested 4 years later

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Four years after their 85-year-old ailing father died, his two daughters are accused of killing him in his Florida home.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tells news outlets it was the “perfect murder,” until investigators charged 63-year-old Mary-Beth Tomaselli and 61-year-old Linda Roberts with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Gualtieri says the scheme unraveled when the sisters became romantically involved with the same man. He contacted authorities in February, saying a woman he was dating confessed that she and her sister killed their father. He said he met Tomaselli at a bar, and later met her sister, who confessed the killing.

He told investigators the sisters gave Anthony Tomaselli sleeping pill laced alcohol. When that didn’t work, they stuffed a rag down his throat.

It’s unclear if the women have lawyers.

Associated Press

