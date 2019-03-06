Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sheriff: Caregivers hit disabled man with metal broom handle

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Two caregivers are accused of beating a disabled man with a metal broom handle.

News outlets report the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation found that the RHA Health Services group home workers struck the victim when they had difficulty getting him off a van Feb. 28. The van was returning from an activity.

Authorities say the victim was hospitalized with several welts, bruises and a large scrape to his knee from falling.

RHA Health Services said the company has suspended 20-year-old Amaya Martin and 28-year-old Casandra Marie Miller. Each is charged with one felony count of assault of an individual with a disability and one misdemeanor account of assault with a deadly weapon.

Reports didn’t include comment from them.

Associated Press

