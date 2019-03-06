Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street opens at end of month

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — People can get to Sesame Street by way of SeaWorld, starting later this month.

SeaWorld Orlando announced Wednesday that its Sesame Street land is opening at the end of March.

The 6-acre (2.4-hectare) section of the Florida theme park will feature the eponymous street, the famous stoop, Mr. Hooper’s store and Big Bird’s nest.

When Sesame Street at SeaWorld opens March 27, it will mark the latest move of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment away from live animal shows, particularly ones involving its famous orcas.

SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program in March 2016, following years of pressure from animal rights protests and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity.

The theme park company has 12 parks, including Sesame Place near Philadelphia.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across continental U.S.
News

Wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across continental U.S.

9:54 am
Owner of neglected horses near Hartsel charged with animal cruelty
Covering Colorado

Owner of neglected horses near Hartsel charged with animal cruelty

9:30 am
Town of Breckenridge reveals new location for troll
Colorado Living

Town of Breckenridge reveals new location for troll

8:52 am
Wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across continental U.S.
News

Wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across continental U.S.

Owner of neglected horses near Hartsel charged with animal cruelty
Covering Colorado

Owner of neglected horses near Hartsel charged with animal cruelty

Town of Breckenridge reveals new location for troll
Colorado Living

Town of Breckenridge reveals new location for troll

Scroll to top
Skip to content