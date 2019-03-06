Sacramento police say they saw flash in Stephon Clark’s hand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two Sacramento police officers who killed an unarmed black man last year said hours after the shooting that they thought Stephon Clark had a gun because they saw a flash of light in his hands.

One officer says he believed the suspect had already fired at him when he shot back. Clark was only found with a cellphone.

Weeks of protests swept California’s capital city after Clark’s death nearly a year ago. They began again this week after state Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert separately announced that the officers wouldn’t be charged with a crime.

The officers described Clark’s shooting in police interviews released for the first time Tuesday.