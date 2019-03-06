Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Providence police: Teen, baby shot while riding inside car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say an 18-year-old man and a toddler were shot while riding inside a car.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin says they were shot at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday while they were inside a car driving on Pleasant Valley Parkway. The teenager, who was in the passenger seat, and the 2½-year-old boy, who was in the back, were taken to the hospital.

Police say the teenager suffered serious injuries and was rushed into surgery but is listed in stable condition . Authorities say the toddler was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man who is the toddler’s father, was not injured.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Associated Press

