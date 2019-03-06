Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pro wrestler-turned-politician launches mayoral campaign

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A retired professional wrestler who once faced off against Hulk Hogan has announced a run for mayor in his Connecticut town.

East Haven Republican Town Council member Steven “Big Steve” Tracey says he is calling for new ideas and positive leadership. The New Haven Register reports Tracey is the first announced candidate in the race for the seat of Republican Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr., who has not announced if he is running for re-election.

Tracey says he is focused on the concerns of senior citizens in East Haven, saying he wants to make sure the town is affordable.

Tracey previously worked as a professional wrestler for the then-World Wrestling Federation for five years — squaring off against wrestlers like Hogan under the name “Dave Paradise.”

He now owns three businesses.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

