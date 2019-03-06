Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pope prays for tornado victims as Trump prepares to visit

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Pope Francis is sending condolences to tornado victims in Alabama, where searchers have been scouring a dismal landscape of shattered homes, splintered pines and broken lives.

President Donald Trump said he’ll visit Alabama on Friday to see the damage.

Twenty-three people were killed and dozens more were injured when the powerful tornado ripped through Lee County on Sunday. The youngest of those killed was 6, the oldest 89.

It was the deadliest tornado to hit the U.S. since May 2013, when an EF5 twister killed 24 people in Moore, Oklahoma.

Medicaid clinics in our region now equipped to see patients with physical disabilities
U.S. trade deficit rises to decade-long high of $621 billion
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge
