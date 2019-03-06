Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Babysitter’s dog kills 6-month-old in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 6-month-old boy has been killed by his babysitter’s dog at her home in North Carolina.

News outlets cite a statement from Salisbury police as saying Jacari Long died after the boxer-pit bull mix bit him Tuesday afternoon. He died from his injuries after a helicopter took him to a hospital in Winston-Salem.

Police say the sitter had sat Jacari down in her living room and walked outside to clean her car so they could go for a ride. She ran back inside after hearing her mother scream and found her dog mauling the child. He was taken to a local hospital before being flown to the other.

Rowan County Animal Control has taken custody of the dog. Police are still investigating.

Associated Press

Associated Press

