Out of the shadows: Loyal money man swept into Trump probes

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg has always been content to work behind the scenes, with no hint of flash or braggadocio.

In short, he is seemingly everything his boss is not.

But the 71-year-old chief financial officer of the Trump Organization has his name on all manner of company documents going back nearly half a century and is said to know every penny that goes in and out.

And the prospect of him testifying in federal probes and congressional investigations of Trump’s business empire could pose new dangers for the president.

At least one of the Democratic-led House committees investigating Trump’s finances, hush-money payments and taxes is seeking to question Weisselberg following Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s explosive testimony last week in which he dropped Weisselberg’s name nearly 20 times.